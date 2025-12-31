New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, December 31: Silver rate today saw a marginal dip in the final trading session of 2025, even as silver price gains for the year remained exceptionally strong. In the national capital, silver rate was quoted at around INR 2,39,900 per kilogram on Wednesday, down INR 100 from the previous close. Despite the mild correction, silver price has surged nearly 175% in 2025, making it one of the top-performing commodities of the year. Check out the silver rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Gurugram below.

Silver Rates Today: December 31, 2025

City Silver Rate (per 1 Kg) Delhi INR 2,39,900 Mumbai INR 2,39,900 Chennai INR 2,57,900 Hyderabad INR 2,57,900 Bengaluru INR 2,39,625 Ahmedabad INR 2,39,900 Kolkata INR 2,39,900 Srinagar INR 2,40,000* Jodhpur INR 2,51,000 Jaipur INR 2,51,000 Bhopal INR 2,51,300 Lucknow INR 2,51,100 Noida INR 2,39,900 Ghaziabad INR 2,51,100 Gurugram INR 2,40,000

Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on local taxes (GST), making charges, and purity levels. For the most accurate on-the-spot price, consult your local jeweller.

A Year of Record-Breaking Peaks

The slight year-end easing follows extreme volatility earlier this week. On Monday, silver futures touched a lifetime high of INR 2,54,174 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) before a sharp intraday correction amid profit-booking. Physical silver prices rebounded on Tuesday, climbing back above INR 2.41 lakh per kg in Delhi on firm global cues. Gold Rate Today, December 31, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Compared to its level of about INR 87,233 per kg on December 31, 2024, silver price has added more than INR 1.52 lakh per kg in 2025 alone. Silver Rate Today, December 29, 2025: Silver Becomes Second Most Valuable Asset in the World as White Metal Trumps NVIDIA; Check Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities.

What Drove Silver’s 2025 Rally?

Market experts attribute the sharp rise in silver rate to:

Industrial demand: Strong offtake from solar energy, electronics, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors

Supply constraints: Export curbs and a persistent global supply deficit

Safe-haven demand: Geopolitical uncertainties supporting investor interest

Monetary cues: Expectations around global interest rate moves heading into 2026

The All India Sarafa Association says that while silver has outperformed gold in 2025, heightened volatility could lead to consolidation in early 2026. Long-term fundamentals tied to industrial demand remain supportive, though analysts caution that further profit-booking cannot be ruled out in the near term.

