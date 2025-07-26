Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): An Army soldier was killed in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"An Army Jawan named Lalit Kumar got injured in a mine blast. Due to his injuries, he died," Mohammed Shafiq, Medical Superintendent of Poonch District Hospital, told ANI.

"#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of #Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X. (ANI)

