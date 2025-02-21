Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Friday set an 18-month deadline for the Roads and Buildings Department for completion of new legislative assembly in the winter capital Jammu.

The work on the prestigious project was started in 2011 and missed a number of deadlines in the past decade.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sector-25 of Vedic Tent City of Prayagraj; No Casualties (Watch Video).

Chairing a meeting of senior officers here to review progress on construction of the new legislature complex in Jammu, Rather directed the executing agency to complete the project within 18 months after award of contract.

He stressed upon them to immediately start the construction works on the new Assembly Complex after completion of the tendering process, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Man, Grandson Returning From Maha Kumbh Killed After Speeding Car Hits Their Scooter in Bhadohi.

The meeting was informed that a detailed project report of balance work has been submitted to IIT, Jammu for vetting, the spokesperson said.

As soon as vetting of DPR is received, tendering process shall be initiated, the officers said, adding that all modalities for the tendering process will be completed by March 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)