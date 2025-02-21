Bhadohi, February 21: A 70-year-old man and his grandson, who were returning from Maha Kumbh, died after a speeding car hit their scooter here on Friday, police said. The incident took place on National Highway 19. Another man riding with them was critically injured and has been referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi, they said. According to police officials, all three scooter riders were residents of Handia police station area in Prayagraj district. They were going to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple after taking a holy dip at the Sangam. Varanasi Road Accident: 5 Mahakumbh Devotees From Karnataka Dead in Car Crash, 5 Injured (Watch Videos).

"The speeding Scorpio car, said to be from Bihar, struck the scooter from behind with great force and ran over the victims before fleeing," an official said. Inspector-in-charge Ramakant Yadav said, "Sachin Pasi (25), his grandfather Sitaram Pasi (70), and their village companion Munna Tiwari (58) were travelling on a scooter to Kashi Vishwanath Temple.” “Near the Jangiganj overbridge, a high-speed Scorpio car hit their scooter from behind, throwing all three off the two-wheeler before running over them and speeding away," he said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed As Car Rams Into Broken-Down Truck on Noida Expressway (Watch Video).

Sachin and Sitaram died on the spot, while Munna Tiwari sustained critical injuries and has been referred to the trauma center in Varanasi, he said. No one was able to note down the car's registration number, the officer said. The police said they have sent the bodies for post-mortem and initiated further legal proceedings. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved in the incident, the police added.