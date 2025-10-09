Several farmers and entrepreneurs set up stalls to exhibit the products they had prepared. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing held it's first Multi Stake Holder Platform meeting (MSP) on Thursday where agencies like the farmers, researchers, buyers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) and entrepreneurs were brought together to discuss problems in the agriculture sector and and find valuable solutions for the same.

Strategies for improving market linkages, value chain development, and sectoral coordination were discussed, taking into account the latest marketing and technological advancements.

Problems faced by the agriculture department due to climate change were also discussed.

Furthermore, during the program, several farmers and entrepreneurs set up stalls to exhibit the products they had prepared.

Gulam Jeelani Zargar, Director, Horticulture Planning and Marketing, said that the focus of the program was to discuss the losses that occurred this year due to various circumstances, further expressing happiness on the high-level responses received.

"MSP is a first-ever kind of program organised... we brought together agencies like the farmers, researchers, buyers, NGOs and sat together and discussed problems in agriculture and found solutions... we received a great response..." Zargar told ANI.

Ajjaz, a saffron farmer, called the meeting a great initiative.

"The first multi-stakeholder meeting was organised today... discussions were held on topics on how to save farmers from losses using new technologies... people participated actively in the discussions... I think it was a great initiative..." he told ANI.

Javaid Ahmed, another farmer present during the meeting, hoped for similar programs to be held in the future with active participation.

"We really liked the program held today and we hope more such programs are organised with more active participation in the future... Buyers come here and understand a lot of things..." he told ANI. (ANI)

