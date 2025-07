Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, demanding a judicial probe into the suicide of a 24-year-old medico in Udaipur.

Shweta Singh, a final-year BDS student from Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging on July 24 in her hostel room at Udaipur's Pacific Dental College and Research Centre. She left a suicide note alleging harassment by college staff.

Nasir Khuehami, the group's national convenor, called the incident a "brutal consequence of institutional harassment, academic exploitation, and systemic failure" in his letter.

He alleged that Shweta endured two years of mental harassment and demands for bribe by Naini Jain and Bhagwat Singh, the faculty members she named in her handwritten suicide note.

"She wrote about how students who did not pay were failed, denied exams, and humiliated," Khuehami said, adding that she was barred from exams for over a year and her degree was withheld.

"They kept sucking the blood of those who didn't pay," Shweta reportedly said in her suicide note.

Khuehami also criticised the college's inaction even after the student's roommate alerted officials.

"Students were forced to carry her body six floors down without medical help. The room wasn't sealed for hours," he said.

An FIR, reportedly filed three days later, did not carry the names of the faculty members Shweta accused of harassment in her letter, he said.

After the incident, students carried out a protest march at the college and blocked a road outside, demanding action against the teachers mentioned in the note.

The association alleged that the protesting students were threatened with academic consequences and their parents were pressured.

Khuehami demanded immediate arrests of the accused faculty members, an inquiry led by a retired high court judge, and protection for student whistleblowers.

