Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): A suspicious object was found in the Alamgari Bazar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday.

After getting the information, security forces and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Zahoorabad to Mau Sadar, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Last Phase of UP Polls.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)