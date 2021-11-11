Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police informed.

One AK rifle along with ammunition have also been recovered, the police said.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

The police is searching the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | ISI Supporting Infiltration Bids In India, Pakistani Terrorist Reveals to NIA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)