Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bariyama area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

According to sources, one terrorist has been neutralized in the ongoing encounter.

Indian Army Para Commandos are also engaged in the encounter. The area has been cordoned off by the Indian Army, sources said.

More details awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, a terrorist was killed in the Khawas area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in an encounter with security forces.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Mukesh Singh said that the police force has been deployed at the spot.

“Encounter going on at Khawas area of Rajouri. Police party on the spot. As per ground feedback one terrorist killed so far,” Singh had said. (ANI)

