Srinagar( Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): 'Jashn-E-Dal', a three-day water sports festival on Srinagar's Dal Lake, began on Saturday. The festival was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the civic action program in collaboration with the water sports association. The Director General of J-K Police, Dilbagh Singh, along with senior officials of the police department, participated in the event on the opening day.

Dilbagh Singh said that the festival is for providing a platform for sports-loving youths who want to show their hidden talent.

"The main purpose of this festival is to provide a platform to energetic and sports-loving youths who want to show their hidden talent in water sports. Almost seven hundred youths both boys and girls are going to participate in the coming days in different water sports activities including canoeing, kayaking swimming, and other thrilling exercises," DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

"Presently tourism season is at a peak in the valley and Jashn-E-Dal can play a vital role to attract more tourists to the valley," the DGP added. (ANI)

