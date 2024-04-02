Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): Three people have been arrested for picking up the drone-dropped materials that were coming from across the Pakistan border, police said on Tuesday.

The three Over Ground Worker (OGW) have been identified as Gulshan Naz, a resident of Kotranka (already arrested under the UAPA), Imtiaz Ahmed, and Abid Shah, a resident of Budhal, Rajouri.

The police said that in this regard, the other seven OGWs have also been identified.

Addressing a press conference, J-K DGP RR Swain said, "In a major security development, it becomes important to bring to the public domain those involved in transporting, hiding and delivering arms, ammunition, cash, and narcotics smuggled through drones from Pakistan."

"Three people were arrested in the case of receiving goods using drones. Searches were conducted at their homes and digital evidence was recovered as to how they used to stay in touch with their handlers in Pakistan. Their forward linkages and money trail are being investigated," he added.

DGP Swain further stated that the mastermind behind these operations is Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleiman.

"He belongs to Mahore but presently resides in Pakistan. Govt of India has declared him a designated terrorist under the UAPA. Yesterday, we declared a Rs 10 lakh bounty on him," the top cop said.

He also stated that it had been found that Mohd Qasim was involved in a massive network of weapons, cash, and narcotics being smuggled into Rajouri and Poonch districts from Pakistan.

"Mohd Qasim is a leader of the LeT and has been named in various terror incidents. He was the mastermind of the blast in a bus of pilgrims going to Katra, as well as the recent Narowal blast. He makes use of online messaging services with end-to-end encryption as well as VPN to lure people to work with him," Swain said.

Swain stated that this operation is a "big achievement" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

