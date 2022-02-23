Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a joint operation, security forces and Baramulla Police on Wednesday have arrested two overground workers of The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist group at Zehanpora, Baramulla and recovered 40 live rounds of AK-47 from their possession.

In the official statement issued, the Baramulla Police said that they had received specific information through reliable sources that unknown terrorist groups from Khachadari Zehanpora are using illegal arms and ammunition against the police and other security forces in the main area of town Baramulla to disturb the peace and law and order.

According to the statement, "Acting on the information, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army 46 RR, 2nd battalion 'Sashastra Seema Bal' and 53 Batallion 'Central Reserve Police Force' established many nakas within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sheeri among them one was established on Zehanpora-Khadniyar link road."

The police revealed that during checking, one scooty bearing registration number JK05A- 9328, coming from Zehanpora with pillion ride, fled away as soon as they spot the naka party. However, the alert naka party detained both the person and recovered 40 live rounds of AK 47 were recovered from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bardal son of Siraj-ud-din Bardal and Muneer Ahmad son of Siraj-ud-din, both are residents of Khachadari Zehanpora and confessed that they are working for TRF terrorist group, Baramulla police said.

The police also revealed that both the accused helped the terrorist group, TRF to carry illegal arms and ammunition from one place to other to carry attacks on police/ SFs.The official statement reads that the case under sections of the Indian Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered against them in Police Station Sheeri and an investigation set in motion. (ANI)

