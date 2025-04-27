Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Budgam police in Jammu and Kashmir have detained two suspected overground workers affiliated with terrorist ranks under the Public Safety Act (PSA), police said in a statement.

According to an official statement, in a decisive move against terrorism and acting tough against ANES (Anti-national Elements), District Police Budgam on Sunday detained two "hardcore" Over Ground Workers (OGWS) affiliated with terrorist ranks under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The Overground workers have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Kumar, a resident of Pakerpora and Shabir Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Karpora Pakerpora.

The arrests followed sustained efforts and actionable intelligence indicating the involvement of the duo in providing active support to terrorist outfits operating in the region. By invoking the Public Safety Act, authorities have ensured their detention to prevent further threats to peace and public order", it added.

The detained individuals were instrumental in facilitating terrorist activities, including movement, shelter, logistical support, and their continued engagement in anti-national activities, role in motivating local youth to join banned (terrorist) organisations. The imposition of the PSA was deemed necessary, and their detention marks a significant step towards dismantling terrorist support networks in the district, the statement read.

The Budgam police have reaffirmed their resolve to act firmly against all elements endangering the safety and security of the region, it said, adding that the general public is once again urged to play an active role in maintaining the security of Budgam by reporting any information related to anti-national, anti-social or drug-related activities in their vicinity to the police. (ANI)

