Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday identified the two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed in the Kulgam encounter.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the DH Pora area of Kulgam district following which two terrorists were killed.

The terrorists have been identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar (LeT C category) and Zakir Padder of Kulgam (JeM C cat).

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Sofar, 02 killed #terrorists identified as Haris Sharief of #Srinagar (LeT C category) & Zakir Padder of #Kulgam (JeM C cat). #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Lolab area of Kupwara.

The police informed that one of the two neutralised terrorists was linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). (ANI)

