Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in Granai seized a modified oil tanker used in bovine smuggling and rescued over 20 animals from the vehicle on Tuesday, Deputy SP Udhampur said.

Deputy SP Udhampur Prehlad Sharma, while talking to ANI, said that Udhampur Police tightened the noose of drug peddlers and bovine smugglers in Udhampur.

Prehlad Sharma said, "Udhampur Police has waged a war against bovine smuggling. The police had received the information, and when the tanker was instructed to stop at the checkpost, it tried to flee. The police chased the vehicle, and the vehicle stopped after travelling some distance. The driver fled, and we are rescuing all the bovine animals inside. There are 20 to 25 bovines. They first fled from the Tikri checkpost, then a second checkpost, and after that, we intercepted the vehicle.

He added that, acting on the specific information about the bovine smuggling, the Police gave a signal to the tanker to stop at Tikri checkpost, but the Driver did not stop the vehicle after a long chase.

During the search in the oil tanker, more than 20 bovines crammed inside a specially created cavity inside the vehicle were rescued.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway to capture the accused driver. The police have registered the case, and a further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in March, the Udhampur Police had undertaken an unprecedented action by attaching a vehicle of a bovine smuggler. The action was the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing a strong response against illicit livestock trade.

The load carrier, valued at Rs 10 lakh, was owned by Arshad Khan, who resided in Rathian, Udhampur district. The seizure fell under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), following a thorough inquiry that confirmed the vehicle had been obtained by criminal means.

SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, provided detailed information regarding the case, FIR No. 22/2025, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. From the investigation, it was found that the goods carrier vehicle was bought from the earnings generated by bovine smuggling and thus served as a direct tool of the crime. (ANI)

