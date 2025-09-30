Bareilly, September 30: Amid chaos over the "I Love Mohammad" row, the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly. A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards. The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers. Bareilly Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni said that many associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has emerged as the chief conspirator in the stone pelting case, have been arrested.

"Along with Maulana Tauqeer, many of his associates have also been jailed based on evidence. People from Bengal and Bihar have also been arrested and sent to jail. It has been confirmed that this was not a sudden reaction but was pre-planned, in which many things like posters, banners, etc. were already collected," DIG Sahni told ANI. The local administration carried out bulldozer action on Mohsin Raza's property following his arrest. Mohsin is connected to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was also arrested earlier and is currently in judicial custody. ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row: 8 Arrested After Clash Between 2 Communities in Karnataka’s Davanagere; 4 Special Teams Formed To Maintain Law and Order.

Heavy police deployment continued in Bareilly on Tuesday. The city has remained tense since a protest over "I Love Muhammad" posters row turned violent on September 26. Meanwhile, the Bareilly police arrested 56 people, including Nadeem Khan, a key conspirator in the stone pelting case. Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya, who led the crackdown, confirmed that Nadeem was apprehended by the police for his involvement in inciting violence.

According to the police, the protesters gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards after the Friday prayers. They pelted stones and clashed with the police during the protests. The confrontation resulted in injuries and significant damage to public property, said the police. According to the police, the protesters were incited by provocative messages on WhatsApp. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday strongly criticised the miscreants involved in the recent violence in Bareilly, and warned them of police action.

Addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, CM Yogi cited the lathi-charge in Bareilly and said that the miscreants would be dealt with in a similar manner. He said, "A few individuals should not be allowed to spoil the environment. These are the same people who brought an identity crisis to Uttar Pradesh along with the corrupt governments. There were no investments or developments in the State due to these people." "Now they are adopting new tactics. But they must remember that we are more prepared than they think. They will be beaten just as they were beaten in Bareilly," the Chief Minister added. ‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Row Sparks Protest in Bareilly, Police Lathi-Charge Muslim Demonstrators After Friday Prayers (Watch Video).

Condemning the "I love Muhammad" posters, CM Yogi said that the "fools" are ruining the lives of the children. "These fools don't even know that symbols of faith are honoured, not loved. Faith isn't something to be displayed at crossroads; it's a matter of conscience. Some people are creating chaos in society by giving small children posters of 'I Love Muhammad'. They don't even realise that their own lives are already ruined, but they're hell-bent on ruining the lives of these children as well," he said.

