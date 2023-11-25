Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested at Baramulla's Uri police station with over Rs 4 lakh and four hand grenades, police said on Saturday.

Accoridng to the Uri Police, the accused have been identified as Naseem Khanday and Zameer Khanday.

Also Read | Kerala Stampede: Four Students Die in Stampede During Music Concert at Cochin University in Kochi; 46 Injured (Watch Videos).

The police arrested the accused at Jhulla bridge and recovered Rs 4,67,000, four hand grenades, and some eatables.

"A case has also been registered under sections 7/25 IAA, 120-B,13,18,23,38,39, at police station Uri in this regard," added the police.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Cash, Liquor, Drugs Seizures at Rs 690 Crore in State As Voting Concludes.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered ammunition, including explosives from the terrorist hideout in Sarniyal Forest, Khari Tehsil of Ramban district.

According to the officials, information was received through reliable sources regarding the presence of a cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores in the forested area of Khari.

"The search continued till late in the evening. During the search security forces busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge haul of arms and ammunition among other stores from the spot," the officials said.

113 - 7.62 mm AK 47 Rounds, 2 - 9mm Rounds (rusted condition), 7 - 7.62 mm Sniper Rounds, 5 - PIKA Rounds, 1 - PIKA Belt, 3 - AK-47 Magazines (rusted condition), 3 - Chinese Grenades, 1 - Pakistan Grenade, 2 - UBGL, 300gms of explosives, 1 - FM Transistor, 2 - Fuses and 2 - Detonators were the items recovered.

"A case vide FIR No 262 under section 7/25 of Arms Act and Sec 4 of Explosives Substances Act has been registered at police station Khari and an investigation has been taken up," the officials added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)