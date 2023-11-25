Kochi, November 25: In a tragic incident, at least four students died while 46 others were injured in a stampede during a musical concert organised as part of the 'Tech Fest' at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday evening. The deceased include two girls and two boys. Of the 46 injured, the condition of 10 are reported to be critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at the state-run Medical College and Hospital at Kalamassery. Health Minister Veena George is coordinating the treatment facilities at the hospital.

Industries Minister and local legislator P. Rajeeve said that he has been informed by the district collector about the tragic incident, and he along with Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu are leaving for Kochi. Stampede in Kerala: Four Students Dead, Several Injured in Stampede During Anniversary Celebrations at Cochin University, Says State Health Minister Veena George (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Kerala | Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at CUSAT University in Kochi. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Arrangements have been made at the Kalamassery… pic.twitter.com/FNvHTtC8tX — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

#WATCH | Kochi, Kerala: Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran says, "...As part of tech fest, a musical program was also organised...Unfortunately, the crowd was huge and there was rain...The steps created some problems and some students fell down...The number of people injured I can only… https://t.co/AsaMrX5IvH pic.twitter.com/pUS9M3py7k — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

According to reports, trouble began when there was a mad rush of students in the open air auditorium as rains came down. Soon, the students taking part in other activities outside the auditorium also rushed into it, leading to a stampede. Kerala Stampede: Four Students Die, Several Injured During Tech Fest at Coachin University.

Saturday was the last day of the three-day fest, which also included an auto show. While over 4,000 students study in CUSAT, Saturday being the last day of fest, many outsiders were also present on the university campus. The concert featured playback singer Nikhita Gandhi.

