Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Following a temporary suspension necessitated by bad weather conditions and essential maintenance of the track leading to the Holy Shrine, the Yatra to Mata Vaishno Devi shall resume from September 14, subject to favourable weather conditions, an official statement said.

Pilgrims are advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways and cooperate with on-ground staff. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based tracking remains mandatory for ensuring transparency and traceability.

Devotees can visit the Shrine Board's official website for live updates, booking services and helpline support.

The Shrine Board expressed its gratitude to all devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension. "The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience, and the Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this revered pilgrimage."

The pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi was suspended for 14 days in a row due to adverse weather conditions and multiple landslides in the region.

Authorities cited safety concerns as persistent rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked tracks leading to the shrine, making movement unsafe for pilgrims. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remains disrupted at several points due to landslides and road damage, further complicating connectivity.

The prolonged suspension caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the yatra are also facing difficulties.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

