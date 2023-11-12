Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): Vehicular movement was restored on the Mughal road after snow clearance work was completed from the road in Pirpanjal Mountains Range by the PWD (Public Works Department) on Saturday.

Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley by a short route. The Mughal road was closed to movement of vehicles on Thursday evening due to fresh snowfall and slippery conditions in the area.

Earlier, the Mughal road for closed for one day on October 23 due to heavy snowfall and then the traffic was restored after one day.

Earlier in October, fresh snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district, Central Kashmir, resulted in the temporary suspension of traffic on the Sonamarg-Zojila highway, leaving commuters stranded for about an hour.

According to Kargil Police, traffic on this strategic road was halted from both directions for about an hour due to the fresh snowfall and slippery road conditions at Zojila Pass. Officials said that the Sonamarg-Zojila road was closed due to the fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Zojila in Ganderbal district, Central Kashmir.

Vehicular traffic was resumed approximately an hour after the suspension, as weather conditions improved across the Zojila region. (ANI)

