Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Members of Shree Ram Natak Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district celebrated Dussehra on Friday while following Covid protocols.

People thronged Ramlila ground in Kathua to watch Ramlila. The effigy of Ravana was also burned by the members of the Sabha.

The Sabha claimed that the Dussehra is being celebrated by following all COVID-19 protocols.

Devender Singh, a member of the Sabha, told ANI, "After two years, we are celebrating Dussehra in Kathua. We all are happy. We have ensured that the COVID-19 protocols are followed during the event."

Inderpal Gupta, another member, said, "Dussehra is a festival of brotherhood. We are celebrating the festival by following all the COVID-19 protocols." (ANI)

