India News | Jaffer Sadiq Case: TN Governor Ravi Expresses Apprehension over Drug Trafficking Racket

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday expressed apprehension over the drug cartel in the state after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a Tamil film producer, Jaffer Sadiq accused of being the kingpin in a Rs 2,000-crore international drug trafficking racket.

"Recent interdictions of sizeable quantities of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances and apprehension of members of international drug cartels in Tamil Nadu and other places by Central agencies have confirmed our worst fears - the prevalence of drugs in our State," Governor Ravi said in a statement.

He said that concerned parents with their wards in high schools and colleges have been sharing with him for the last over one year, their serious worries over the prevalence of drugs at the campuses and entertainment clubs in the state.

"I appeal to the youth: Please keep far away from such temptations as it will irreparably destroy your life and families," Governor Ravi said.

"Managements of academic institutions have a special responsibility to ensure that such drugs do not find entry in their campuses or their vicinity. For the sake of our people and the future of the state, I solicit everyone's full cooperation against the drug menace," he added.

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested Jaffer Sadiq, the kingpin of an international drug trafficking network busted by the agency last month.

Jaffer Sadiq alias Bezos is a Chennai resident and Tamil film producer.

According to the officials, Jaffer Sadiq is the chief of a network spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia.

The accused has earned a huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality etc.

Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of NCB while holding a press conference here today said that Jaffer Sadiq was absconding and on the run since February 15. (ANI)

