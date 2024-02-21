Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National spokesperson Professor Jyothsna Tirunagari on Tuesday lambasted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after a fake list in the name of TDP candidates for the state assembly elections was made available on social media, TDP said in a press release.

She clarified that no official candidate list has been announced by TDP yet and once the list is finalised, it will be shared at the right time.

Hitting back at the incumbent ruling party, Prof. Jyothsna said, "This is just another futile attempt by Jagan Reddy and company just to get away from the defeat that is awaiting them in the upcoming days."

She stated that Jagan and YSRCP are once again busy spreading false propaganda which not only shows their fear but their misplaced priorities ahead of the elections. (ANI)

