Amaravati, June 29 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for allegedly delaying Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) counselling, accusing it of a reflection of "administrative failure".

The former chief minister said that despite APECET results being declared 45 days ago, counselling has not commenced, while Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) second-year classes are scheduled to begin from June 30 across the state.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees to Get 34% Salary Hike From January 2026? Check Details.

"Though the results were announced 45 days ago, counselling has not yet been taken up. On the other hand, Engineering classes are beginning tomorrow (June 30), said Reddy in a post on X.

He highlighted that around 34,000 diploma holders in Engineering appeared for the entrance, and 31,922 students qualified, alleging that no steps have been taken so far for their admissions into lateral entry programmes.

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Maharashtra Govt Scraps GRs on Hindi As Optional Language; Appoints Committee for Report on 'Trilingual Formula'.

Calling the delay unacceptable, Reddy remarked that it 'exposes' the inefficiency of the Department of Higher Education and alleged that Education Minister Nara Lokesh remains inactive, ignoring students' futures.

The YSRCP chief demanded that the government act swiftly to ensure students are not deprived of their rightful opportunities due to the alleged 'bureaucratic negligence and irresponsible governance'.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the government or the ruling TDP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)