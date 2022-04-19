New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday said that the party leaders met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to discuss the Jahangirpuri violence and urged to take strict action against the culprits.

"The meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner was very successful. We are very satisfied with the work of the Delhi Police. The role played by Delhi Police is commendable. On the day of violence, many police personnel were injured."

"They are constantly engaged in arresting the culprits and we have made this request that those who are guilty should not be spared and those who are innocent should not be harassed. This time go to the bottom of the case to identify the "conspirators behind them. Where does this matter come from, who is the main accused of the violence? It is very important to know this," Delhi BJP leaders requested to Delhi Police Commissioner.

"We are thankful to the God that no one died that day. In the name of religion and politics, people are killing each other. Life of a person is not so cheap; it is very expensive," he added.

He further urged all the political parties to not support the culprits.

"I also request to all the political parties not to support any particular religion. The culprit can be of any religion and if he is the culprit then he should be punished. If he is innocent, then definitely support him but if he is guilty then don't support him and work without worrying about vote bank politics," said the BJP MP.

Replying to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's statement, the BJP MP said, "Digvijay Singh is sitting idle for many days, so he has become frustrated. They should appreciate that both the central government and Delhi police are engaged and we will do whatever we can to keep our country peaceful. We have to save this country from communal tensions. Politics is not everything, we have done that all our life. They (Congress) know that they will not come to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not let them (Congress) return to power."

He further said that the video footage (prior to violence) widely circulated on social media shows how the culprits were instigated, inspired or provoked or were brainwashed.

An altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

The FIR, registered on the complaint filed by a police officer at the Jahangirpuri police station, mentions that there was a peaceful Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti and an argument escalated. It led to stone-pelting.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday informed in a press briefing that 14 teams of police are investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case.

So far, 21 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and one civilian.

The Delhi Police Commissioner said that a close watch was being maintained on the social media platforms and assured legal action against those attempting to spread misinformation.

A total of 14 accused in the case were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for a day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 17, top government officials said. (ANI)

