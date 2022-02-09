New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) JNU's transition from one of the best universities in India to becoming "Jai Nathuram University" seems to be getting consolidated and deepened, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Wednesday amid criticism from some quarters over Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's appointment as its VC.

His remarks came a day after BJP MP Varun Gandhi slammed the choice of Pandit as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying such "mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future".

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh said, "3 Ministers in the Modi Cabinet are from the old JNU. Sadly, its transition from one of the best universities in India to becoming Jai Nathuram University seems to be getting consolidated and deepened."

Pandit, 59, is the first woman VC of JNU. She is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in international relations.

There has been criticism of her appointment from some quarters.

