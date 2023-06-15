Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday demanded an NIA investigation into the murder of a man in Chamba whose body was found chopped in eight pieces from a drain.

Thakur, who would be visiting Chamba along with the state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Friday to meet the victim's family, alleged that the law and order in the state has taken a hit under the current government and the murder has caused tension in the society.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday in a statement called for harmony and urged people to refrain from giving the incident a political or communal angle.

The chopped body of a 28-year-old Manohar was found in a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni on June 8, two days after he went missing.

Police have arrested three persons, including a couple, in connection with the murder.

The main accused has been identified as Musafir Hussain, a married man.

According to police, Manohar and Hussain's niece, a minor, were in a relationship. The other two accused in the case have been identified as Farida, Hussain's wife, and one Shabir.

Thakur on Thursday said Hussain had called Manohar to his home and beat him with sticks till he became unconscious. After that, he chopped his body into pieces and dumped them in a drain.

Addressing media, Thakur alleged that Hussain has a suspicious background and was also questioned by the police in the Satrundi shootout in which terrorists had gunned down 35 people. Seven victims of the shootout are still missing.

Demanding an investigation into the case by the National Investigation Agency, Thakur said Hussain had exchanged cash amounting to Rs 95 lakh after demonetisation and that at present he has Rs 2 crore in his bank account.

He said Hussain possesses three bighas of land and has encroached upon 100 bighas of government land. He has 100 cattle but sells over 200 cattle every year, he claimed.

Thakur also said that Hussain lives in a house constructed at a height of over 10,000 ft and never leaves his house even during snow when the area receives 6-10 feet of it and other villagers move downwards.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly alleged that the Congress was interfering in the case to save the culprit who has a sway over his community in his area.

As he made these remarks, he appealed to the people of Chamba to maintain communal harmony.

The BJP leader also asked Sukhu to explain his statement that the Congress defeated BJP in Himachal which has 99 percent Hindu population.

Sukhu said the law will follow its course and assured the victim's family of all help.

