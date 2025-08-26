Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his government, alleging they have "completely failed" to manage the ongoing disaster in the state and are instead indulging in political blame games.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur dismissed the Chief Minister's allegations against the opposition, saying, "The entire government is in disaster mode, not disaster management. Thousands of livestock have perished, homes have collapsed, and connectivity has been lost in several districts. Yet, instead of focusing on relief and restoration, the CM and his ministers are busy making irresponsible political statements."

Thakur accused the government of neglecting urgent relief work in severely affected areas such as Chamba, Kullu-Manali, Kangra, and parts of Mandi district, where heavy rains, floods, and landslides have caused massive destruction.

"Chamba district has been cut off for four days; there is no connectivity, no network, and roads have been destroyed. Ministers are busy blaming the opposition for natural calamities rather than helping people," he said.

He also countered the CM's claims regarding industrial policy, stating that both Congress and BJP governments in the past have given customised packages to industries.

"If you want to change the policy, change it, but don't allege corruption where none exists. The serious allegations of corruption are actually on the CM, his government, and his ministers," he said, citing the Pekhuwala Solar project in Una, where ₹250 crore was reportedly spent without results, and where a chief engineer allegedly died under pressure to commit wrongdoing.

The BJP leader further claimed that ever since the Sukhu-led Congress government came to power, industries have been shutting down or relocating to other states due to an unfavourable business environment, higher power tariffs, and policy uncertainty. "You have left the youth stranded without jobs, failed to provide government employment, and even deprived industries of the conditions needed to create private sector opportunities," he said.

Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh has suffered severe setbacks under the present government. "Since the Congress came to power under Sukhu, the state has been ruined, disaster after disaster has struck, and the government has proven to be a complete failure," he said. (ANI)

