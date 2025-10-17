Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged the state government to provide relief and housing to flood-affected families ahead of Diwali and to accelerate the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur expressed concern that the festive spirit in the state was missing this year due to the hardships caused by the recent calamities.

"This year, the usual enthusiasm and joy associated with Diwali are clearly missing in Himachal Pradesh. The disaster has deeply affected lives, but I am confident that the state will rise again with courage," said Thakur.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former CM thanked him for visiting the state during the disaster, boosting public morale, and announcing a special relief package of ₹1,500 crore.

"I especially thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally visiting Himachal during the crisis and announcing ₹1,500 crore for relief. This support is a huge help for the state in these trying times," he added.

Thakur, however, accused the current state government of inaction and slow response in relief and restoration works.

"Even after months, many water supply and power schemes remain disrupted. People are still living in difficult conditions, and winter is fast approaching. Families that lost their homes are in crisis. Shelter homes should have been arranged by now," he said, urging the government to take the matter seriously and act swiftly.

The BJP leader alleged that despite repeated announcements, the state government had failed to deliver actual relief to disaster-hit families.

"In 2023, the Chief Minister announced a ₹4,500 crore relief package, but people never received the money. After two years, another disaster has struck, yet only about ₹300 crore has been spent. This government says one thing and does another. You cannot mislead disaster victims," he said sharply.

Thakur demanded that the state government begin immediate assistance from its own resources rather than waiting for Central funds.

Thakur also criticised the government over the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state employees and pensioners. He said the Chief Minister had made several announcements -- in the budget, on April 15, and on August 15 but none had materialised.

"They keep announcing three per cent DA, but in reality, four per cent is due. The Chief Minister has promised it three times, yet employees are still waiting. It's difficult to believe such words anymore," Thakur said.

He added that the government employees and pensioners, who had once supported the Congress in elections, were now protesting on the streets due to delays in their salaries, pensions, and medical reimbursements.

"It is painful that pensioners and employees, who played a major role in building this state, are now forced to agitate for their dues. Even medical reimbursements pending for three years have not been cleared," he remarked.

Thakur also reacted to the state government's recent claim of securing ₹400 crore through a Supreme Court ruling related to the White Flower Hall hotel case, saying the Congress government was trying to take credit for a process initiated during the BJP's tenure.

"This is a case of continuity. The matter was pursued and sped up during our government. The judgment may have been reached now, but the groundwork was laid by us. I welcome the ₹400 crore coming to the state, but the Congress should not mislead people by claiming sole credit," he asserted. (ANI)

