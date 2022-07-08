Gonda (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A jail inmate escaped from police custody when he was taken to a court in connection with a hearing on Thursday afternoon. He was later nabbed following an encounter, in which he suffered an injury, police said.

Shyam Kori, arrested in a murder case and lodged in the jail since 2019, along with other prisoners was taken for appearance in a court on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Also Read | Unemployment Situation Extreme, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram on IAF Receiving 7.5 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath.

While he was being taken to the court by Constable Inderpal, he expressed desire to drink water from a hand pump and escaped after dodging the policeman.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said all police stations of the district and those of neighbouring districts were alerted and later in the night, the Mankapur police nabbed him following an encounter.

Also Read | Haryana: 3 Friends Jump into Canal to Prove Friendship in Faridabad; One Rescued, Rest Untraceable.

He suffered an injury in the encounter and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)