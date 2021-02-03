Hazaribag, Feb 3 (PTI) A jail warden in Jharkhands Hazaribag district was suspended from service for allegedly trying to supply ganja to prison inmates, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Yugeshwar Dubey, the warden of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Central Jail, was caught with five packets of ganja tucked under his belt on prison premises on Tuesday, Jail Superintendent Kumar Chandrashekhar said.

"I caught him red-handed with the ganja packets. I had information that he would be supplying them to jail inmates," he explained.

Chandrashekhar also said that Dubey, a retired army jawan, was initially suspended from service, but higher authorities later issued instructions for his dismissal. PTI

