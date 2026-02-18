VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: The air shimmered with anticipation as "Ranjhan Miliya Nahi..!" was officially unveiled in a grand celebration of music, emotion, and cinematic splendor. Presented by Kaccha Lemmon Productions in association with Desi Tadka Music, the project promises to enchant audiences with its powerful storytelling, evocative visuals, and soul stirring melody that echoes the ache and beauty of timeless love.

Adding to the grandeur of the evening, Outdoor and Strategic Partner Bright Outdoor joined hands for the spectacular launch. The song was ceremoniously unveiled by Bright Outdoor's Founder Yogesh Lakhani and Visionary CEO Mukesh Sharma, marking a powerful collaboration that blends creative artistry with impactful visibility. Their presence underscored the scale and significance of the project, amplifying its reach across audiences.

Featuring Anupama Prakash and Abhi Rizvi, the song unfolds like a love letter written across endless dunes. Set against a majestic desert backdrop, it symbolizes longing, resilience, and unwavering devotion. The performances bring grace and emotional depth to a narrative that transcends time.

The track is beautifully voiced by Ritu Jass, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Seema Nirankari and music composed by Ishteyak Mustak. Together, they craft a melody that lingers like a distant echo in the heart long after the final note fades.

Produced by Anupama Prakash and Tushar Mehta, and directed by Vivek Tickoo, the project reflects a cinematic vision that balances grandeur with intimacy. Every frame, every lyric, and every musical swell works in harmony to elevate the emotional core of the story.

Sharing her thoughts at the launch, Anupama Prakash said,"'Ranjhan Miliya Nahi..!' is very close to my heart. This song is not just about love, but about the strength that comes from longing and faith. We wanted to create something visually grand yet emotionally intimate, and I hope audiences feel every beat of that emotion."

"Ranjhan Miliya Nahi..!" is more than a song; it is an emotional journey that explores the ache of separation and the poetry of eternal love. With its grand visuals, stirring composition, and strong strategic partnerships, the track is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.

The music is now officially launched and available for audiences to experience.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/TLTEeEzoOOU?si=JbAZQNeuUnAjQQVz

