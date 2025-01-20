Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been in jail in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state, was admitted to hospital on Monday after complaining of breathing problems in prison, sources said.

Chatterjee was taken to the SSKM Hospital after he experienced discomfort in breathing in the Presidency jail here, they said.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

"He was first administered nebuliser and then admitted in the cardiology department," a hospital source said, adding, Chatterjee was now stable.

The Supreme Court had on December 13 granted conditional future bail to Chatterjee, stating that he can be released on bail on February 1, 2025 subject to his furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

Chatterjee, who has been suspended from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will not come out of jail though as he has also been arrested in other cases related to the "scam".

He has been named as an accused in eight cases -- three being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and five by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)