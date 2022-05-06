Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): Comedian Shyam Rangeela on Thursday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP's Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra inducted Shyam Rangeela into the party in Jaipur.

"Famous comedian Shyam Rangeela of Rajasthan joins AAP! Shyam Rangeela has been bringing smiles to the sad faces of people with his sarcasm. Now, along with art, he will awaken the light of education and health revolution in association with the Aam Aadmi Party, which does 'politics of work' in the country," AAP tweeted.

"Rajasthan also needs 'politics of work', and we are with 'politics of work' and 'AAP',' Rangeela tweeted. (ANI)

