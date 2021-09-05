Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India Sunday honoured Dr Veena Acharya, former superintendent of Mahila government hospital of Jaipur, on Teachers' day.

A virtual ceremony was organised by the federation in which Acharya was felicitated for her contribution in the medical field, according to a release.

Several other doctors and members from the medical fraternity also attended the programme.

