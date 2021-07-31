Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Police here on Saturday held a flag march amid tensions over the removal of a saffron flag atop Ambagarh Fort, which has a temple visited by members of the Meena community.

Members of the community had removed the flag a few days ago, accusing right-wing Hindu groups of tempering with their culture.

The flag march has come a day after police booked Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly hurting sentiments of the community and saying that he will visit the fort to unfurl a saffron flag.

Police sources said Chavhanke had said on social media that he will come to Jaipur on August 1 to hoist a saffron flag.

The FIR against Chavhanke was lodged by Girraj Meena, the head of the Surajpol unit of the Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh.

Meena alleged that Chavhanke abused the community on his channel and hurt their sentiments. The FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the IPC, IT and SC/ST Acts, said Adarsh Nagar ACP Neel Kamal.

"No one will be allowed to disturb harmony, and law and order in the area," he said, adding that the security has been tightened and a flag march was held in the area where the fort is located besides parts of Galta and Transport Nagar.

Police said the area where the fort is located is under the Forest Department and no one except for official purposes is allowed to go there.

The tensions had escalated between the Meenas and Hindu outfits after a saffron flag atop it was removed and torn by members of the community in the presence of MLA Ramkesh Meena.

Cross FIRs were lodged at the Transport Nagar police station on July 22 in this regard.

While members of the community accused Hindu outfits of tampering with its culture by placing a saffron flag atop the fort, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said the Meenas are Hindus and demanded action against Ramkesh Meena for trying to disturb harmony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)