Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday alleged that the move to freeze the bank accounts of Congress and Youth Congress was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "politics of revenge".

"The Supreme Court has said in clear language, Modi government suits, loots and lies. This is electoral bond loot and because of that they also closed our account and then the Prime Minister said that the Congress is insulting me," the Congress leader said while speaking to ANI in Varanasi.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead by Masked Men in Mahbubnagar, Investigation Underway.

"This is a thing of wonder because if there is one person in our country who is engaged in insulting his opponents every day, it is him. The Prime Minister does not know anything except the politics of vengeance, the politics of harassment, the politics of threats. They are like your accounts have been seized, how will you proceed now," Jairam Ramesh said.

He further accused the BJP of 'double standards' referring to the recent inclusion of leaders who have left Congress.

Also Read | Jharkhand Cabinet Allocation: Congress MLAs Express Discontent With Cabinet Expansion, Says 'New Faces Should Have Been Given a Chance' (Watch Video).

"See, the Prime Minister had given a slogan to the country, Congress-free India, and now what is the reality? To whom are the Congress-linked BJP giving tickets? Who are they including in their party? now, it's 'Congress Yukt BJP'," Jairam Ramesh said.

"Those who remain in Congress are accused of family feud and when they join BJP, they become very noble people. This is a double apology, isn't it, this is a double standard, the Prime Minister's trademark is to insult and defame," he said.

Further, speaking on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which reached Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Congress leader said, "Today is the 35th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple, and then he'll hold a road show and will address a public rally."

"He'll then meet weavers and Gandhian institutions which are under attack in this Modi govt. He'll meet BHU students as well. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for eight days," he added.

Responding to reports on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli, Jairam Ramesh said that it will be decided by the Central Election Committee.

"CEC will decide, Sonia ji has written a letter to the citizens and voters of Rae Bareli, and we hope that some influential candidate will stand for Rae Bareli, this is the decision of the CEC, they will decide at the right time, I can't tell you about it now. I can't say anything right now, Sonia ji, she has come to Rajya Sabha, it is a matter of great happiness for us, Rajya Sabha members," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)