New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday became nostalgic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed Vizhinjam Port to the country, recalling his visit to Kerala in 2011, during which he approved an environmental impact study for the concerned seaport and container transhipment terminal.

"As the PM dedicates Vizhinjam Port to the nation today, my mind goes back to June 13, 2011 when the-then CM of Kerala Oommen Chandy and the Thiruvananthapuram MP Dr Shashi Tharoor invited me to visit the site to set the ball rolling," Ramesh posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Kerala to dedicate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, worth Rs 8,900 crore, to the nation.

According to a release issued by the PMO, it is the country's first dedicated container transhipment port, representing the transformative advancements being made in India's maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute to strengthening India's position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world's busiest sea trade routes further strengthen India's position in global trade.

PM Modi reached Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night and inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram today in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, built at a cost of Rs 8,900 crore, is an ambitious project of the Kerala government developed under a public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Tharoor welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram, his parliamentary constituency, yesterday.

Taking to social media, Tharoor wrote, "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception." (ANI)

