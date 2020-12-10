Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant in Budgam district of the union territory, officials said on Thursday.

Tariq Ahmad Bhat was arrested during a 'naka' checking late on Wednesday night, the police officials said.

They said a pistol and some incriminating material were recovered from his possession.

Bhat had reportedly joined militant ranks in September this year.

