New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Emphasising strong India-US bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described US President Donald Trump as an "American nationalist".

Speaking at an interactive session at Delhi University's Hansraj College, Jaishankar highlighted the evolving nature of global diplomacy and India's approach to it.

"I recently attended his (Trump's) oath-taking ceremony and we received good treatment. I believe he is an American nationalist," Jaishankar said in response to a question about whether Trump is India's friend or enemy.

He acknowledged that Trump's policies could bring significant changes to global affairs but asserted that India's foreign policy would continue to be guided by national interest.

"Yes, he (Trump) will change a lot of things, maybe some things will be out of syllabus, but we have to conduct foreign policies out of syllabus in the interest of the country," he said, adding, "There may be some issues where we differ, but there will be many areas where things will be in our shed."

Jaishankar also stressed the strong personal ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, saying, "Our relationship with the US is strong and Modi has a good personal relationship with Trump."

During the session, Jaishankar spoke about India's growing global influence and changing perceptions about the country.

"Even non-Indians now say they are Indians, they think it will help them get a seat on a plane somewhere," he said.

Reflecting on his career, Jaishankar shared insights into his transition from academia and diplomacy to politics.

"I never thought I would become a bureaucrat. My entry into politics happened by accident, or call it fortune, or call it Modi. He (PM Modi) pursued me in a manner that nobody could say no," he said.

He highlighted that Indians living abroad still rely on their homeland for support and said, "Jo bhi desh ke baahar jate hain, woh hamaare paas hee aate hain. Baahar hum hee rakhwale hain (Those who leave the country turn to us only. We are their caretakers outside)."

