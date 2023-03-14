New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met a delegation from the foreign affairs committee of French national assembly.

The delegation is currently on a visit to India.

"A good conversation with delegation from Foreign Affairs Committee of French National Assembly on their visit to India. It reflected our strong bilateral collaboration. And ranged from climate change, energy, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.

