Jajpur , May 31 (PTI) At least two persons died after the machine with which they were engaged in illegal mining at a black stone quarry fell from a height of 20 feet in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Lunibar black stone quarry under Jenapur police station limits.

The deceased labourers were identified as Appu Raut of Gengutia village and Shantanu Khilar of Telkoi village, the police said.

Both the persons were inside the heavy machine.

Raut was working as the driver of the poclain machine, while Khilar was the helper.

The two, who sustained critical injuries when the machine fell down , were rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre where they were declared dead by the doctors.

On being informed, police personnel reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Jenapur police station inspector in charge Umakanta Nayak said investigation is underway and appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.

