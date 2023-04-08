Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 8 (PTI) At least three persons, including two women, were killed and six others injured on Saturday when their vehicle rammed into a truck in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The accident took place at Charinangal Chhak on National Highway-53 under the Balichandrapur Police Station limits when the pick-up van with nine people on board crashed into the truck from behind, a senior officer said.

One of the nine occupants of the dry fish-laden pick-up van died on the spot, while others, including the driver of the vehicle, were taken to Barchana Community Health Centre, Jajpur Road SDPO S K Patnaik said.

Later, critically injured people were referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where two of them succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Manas Dehury (28), Mummy Behera (35) and Mani Behera (39).

The pick-up van with fish sellers on board was going towards Paradip from Chandikhole in the morning, and the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, he said.

The police seized both the pick-up van and the truck, and started an investigation into the accident, the officer added.

