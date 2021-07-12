New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday held an audit and discussed the planning and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The newly appointed ministers of state in the ministry -- Prahlad Patel and Bisweswar Tudu -- were also present during the meeting.

"Today, held an audit to discuss the planning & implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the presence of both Ministers of State, @prahladspatel ji & @BiswaswarTudu Ji. In the meeting, #DDWS officials briefed the ministers on the progress of Project #HarGharJal over the years," Shekhawat tweeted.

Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship project of the Narendra Modi government, aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

More than Rs 50,000 crore have been allocated to this scheme in the Union budget 2021-22.

