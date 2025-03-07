Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 7 (ANI): Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have been directed to ensure strict compliance with pollution control guidelines for CNG boilers operating in Bhogpur town of Jalandhar district. The directive was issued during a high-level meeting of the Jalandhar district administration on Friday.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that PPCB officials have been directed to enforce adherence to the Prevention of Pollution Control Act for CNG boilers operating in Bhogpur. He stressed that strict action would be taken against any violations, with zero tolerance for non-compliance.

The PPCB has already issued regulatory instructions requiring boiler operators to deposit a bank guarantee. If a boiler emits smoke, the guarantee will be confiscated, and the unit may be shut down, he said.

Aggarwal said that smoke emissions must be controlled at the source. If emissions affect nearby houses, strict action will be taken against the responsible units. He assured residents that the administration would enforce pollution control measures to prevent environmental and health hazards.

He further highlighted that modern technology must be used to manage emissions in an eco-friendly manner. Violations could lead to the immediate closure of non-compliant boilers.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed operators of the Bio CNG plant in Bhogpur to comply with PPCB regulations. He stressed the need for strict adherence to environmental guidelines and legal provisions.

He said that they have instructed PPCB officials to conduct regular inspections of both boilers and the Bio CNG plant, in line with government norms. Any negligence in compliance would result in strict action.

Aggarwal further reiterated that High Court orders regarding Bio CNG must be followed rigorously. He issued clear instructions that any pollution-related violations would be met with stringent administrative measures. (ANI)

