Jalna (Maha), May 20 (PTI) The Pune unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and two other police personnels here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from an accused.

The complainant is facing a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the accused police officers demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him to help him out, said an ACB official.

After negotiating, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 3 lakh. On Thursday, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught one of the accused officials while accepting Rs 2 lakh, a part of the bribe amount.

A case has been registered against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

