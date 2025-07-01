New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): After nearly four decades, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is poised to establish a Department of Library and Information Science, following the Ministry of Education, Government of India's recent approval of six teaching posts for the university.

According to a statement from the university, this is a remarkable expansion, given that since 1985, JMI has been running the Bachelor of Library and Information Science (B.Lib.I.Sc.) course without permanent faculty members. The sanctioning of these faculty positions will infuse fresh energy and vitality into the much sought-after programme.

Vice Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Mazhar Asif, and Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Union Education Minister, the Ministry of Finance, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) for their support and approval of the university's proposal to establish a Department of Library and Information Science.

They stated that this support has played a key role in enabling the expansion, which will enhance JMI's academic structure and contribute to the development of the field of library sciences.

Furthermore, Prof. Asif and Prof. Rizvi congratulated the JMI fraternity on this significant augmentation to the current teaching and dissemination of skills in the field of library and information sciences.

Prof. Asif, expressing his views on the development, said, "Being a cornerstone of academic life on campus, libraries shape the trajectory of research and are central to advancing knowledge, especially in the information age. My vision is to strengthen teaching in librarianship and information science by setting up a full-fledged department of library sciences to train the next generation of highly skilled and learned librarians who can do justice to our rich collection of books, rare manuscripts, and journals, as well as embrace modern techniques to remain relevant and cutting-edge in a digital milieu."

He added, "Not only will the faculty and students of this proposed department contribute to advancing the study of the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), but also its digitisation and preservation for the future."

Prof. Rizvi, Registrar of JMI, congratulated the university community on the development and said, "Libraries serve as a focal point of a university and hold tremendous significance, more so at a time when the world is witnessing rapid technological advancement. It has far-reaching implications for how knowledge and information will be stored, curated, organised, and retrieved in the future."

"To that end, it is imperative that we train and equip our students and researchers with the tools, skill sets, theoretical understanding, and practical insights so that JMI can emerge as a leader in the discipline of library and information sciences. So far, JMI has been offering limited teaching in this important area with the help of guest faculty and contractual staff. With the addition of teaching faculty, JMI will soon offer courses that address contemporary issues and challenges in a data-driven world," Rizvi said.

It is worth noting that this development will give a significant boost to the 105-year-old university, whose Central Library was established in 1920, the year of its founding. (ANI)

