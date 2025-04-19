Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): Chaos erupted at Jammu airport after multiple flights were cancelled due to bad weather in Srinagar.

Connecting flights from Srinagar to other places are also delayed or cancelled.

Alternative connecting flights are being provided to passengers for cancelled flights.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

