Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31(ANI): As the rest of the nation prepares for New Year celebrations, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are braving bone-chilling temperatures in the high-altitude region of Bhalesa, Doda. To ensure a peaceful start to 2026, troops are navigating frozen forests and hidden mountain caves in Doda to root out potential threats before winter fully sets in.

While the entire world, especially India and Jammu & Kashmir, is preparing to welcome the New Year 2026, our brave Indian Army and J&K Police in Bhlessa Doda districts are spending these harsh winter days in relentless anti-terror operations.

In the dense forests, natural caves, and rugged mountainous terrain of the Doda Bhalesa belt, which borders Himachal Pradesh, security forces are conducting continuous search operations amid sub-zero temperatures and severe weather conditions.

Despite extreme hardship, heavy snowfall, and rugged terrain, the forces remain fully committed to confronting every terrorist threat and restoring lasting peace in the region. Their resolve to neutralise all dangers stands as a symbol of courage and sacrifice. Locals said that we live in safety in our homes today only because of the unmatched dedication and bravery of the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

The Indian Army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations across the Kishtwar and Doda districts.Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain, and heavy snowfall, Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment.

Traditionally, the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of Kashmir's winter, spanning from December 21 to January 31, ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions.However, this winter has marked a decisive shift in the operational approach of the Indian Army and other security forces. Instead of reducing activities, sources have said the Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain continuous pressure on potential terrorist hideouts.

Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, Army patrols have been regularly traversing high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to deny terrorists any sanctuary. The shift, according to experts, signifies an evolution in counter-terrorism tactics, underscoring both the Army's adaptability and its resolve to maintain operational momentum regardless of the season or terrain.

A defining feature of this year's counter-terror strategy has been the integrated approach to operations. The Indian Army is leading a synchronised effort involving multiple security and law enforcement agencies, including the Civil Administration, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Operations Group (SOG), Forest Guards, and Village Defence Guards (VDGs). This inter-agency cooperation ensures seamless intelligence sharing, resource optimisation, and sharper operational execution.

As temperatures in Kishtwar and Doda plummet and snow piles high on mountain passes, the Indian Army's expanded footprint in these regions stands as a testament to its resilience and commitment. The message is clear: adverse weather will no longer provide a refuge for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Every valley, every ridge, and every snow-covered slope is under vigilant watch.

Through coordinated strategies, technological strength, and unyielding soldierly spirit, the Army, alongside its sister agencies, continues to steer the fight with precision and purpose. Even in the heart of Chillai Kalan, when most activity in the mountains comes to a standstill, India's defenders stand resolute, turning the season of stillness into one of unwavering vigilance and action.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army are not just limited to the borders but also beyond to make our everyday life safe. With thousands of visitors expected in Udhampur for the New Year festivities, the local police have issued safety guidelines to maintain order.

Prehlad Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Udhampur, said, "We are expecting a lot of rush in view of the upcoming New Year. For the safety of tourists, we have coordinated with various agencies, including the CRPF, the Army, the district police, and the ITBP, and established check posts."

The SSP directed all concerned officers and agencies to remain highly alert and proactive, given the anticipated surge in visitors. (ANI)

