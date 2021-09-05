Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 110 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 3,25,940 while the Union Territory registered no new death in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 27 were from the Jammu division and 83 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 57 cases followed by 13 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,322 active cases in the Union Territory, while 3,20,208 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease was 4,410 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 45 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

